New Delhi: Former India captain Virat Kohli has been terribly out of form in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) this season, playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore. With a string of low scores in the last three-four matches that includes a couple of golden ducks, nobody is doubting the fact that he doesn’t look in good touch. But this isn’t the first time it has happened to any cricketer, and nor will it be the last one to happen to any cricketer.

With the rising speculation of Kohli’s place in the T20I squad for India, more so with the T20 World Cup 2022 to be held in October in Australia, we can safely say, assume and bet that his name will be the first one to be written after captain Rohit Sharma for the T20 World Cup. Just too good a player to be missing out for that long.

Instead of showing concern over his form, the Indian selectors along with the BCCI officials should look at giving him a break for a couple of months or at least for a series or two. Rest would take care of itself. Like former India head coach Ravi Shastri said that he is ‘overcooked‘ and rightly so. With the intensity at which Kohli plays the game, it is next to impossible to carry the same kind of momentum, match after match, series after series. After all, he is human even with all the superhuman things he has done for India for more than a decade.

Only few in the history of Indian cricket has won as many matches single-handedly as much as Kohli for the country. And that can be said, keeping in mind some big names, including the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid or Kapil Dev to that matter. You want to leave a player of that magnitude back home and play the World Cup? Nope. Rohit Sharma knows it and so does Virat Kohli.