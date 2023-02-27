Virat Kohli And Babar Azam: Haris Rauf Opens Up On His Dream Wickets

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf opened up about his dream wickets that he wants in front of his name 'no matter what'. Haris who is currently playing for Lahore Qalandars in the latest edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) openly expressed his desire and dream wickets in a conversation with Pakistan and Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam.

Haris Rauf interacted with Babar Azam during the practice session prior to the match and Lahore Qalandars even posted it on their social media. They captioned it by writing "Interesting Conversation between Babar Azam & Haris Rauf."

The pacer expressed his views and said that Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are the big wickets that he wants at all costs. He said "No matter what happens, I just need to take your wicket! Only [Virat] Kohli and you are the exceptions right now. [Kane] Williamson was saved from slip twice. But I have these 3-4 players in my mind."

Everyone burst into a peal of laughter and Babar replied by saying he has already dismissed him in the nets during practice sessions. He said "But you already got me in practice sessions. Why don't you consider those?"

Haris replied by saying "Nah. I need your wicket in the match," which again started a series of laughter. Babar concluded the conversation by saying "May Allah does well with all."

Lahore Qalandars defeated Peshawar Zalmi in a high-octane match by 40 runs. Qalandars put together their highest score of 241 runs on board with the help of Fakhar Zaman(96) and Abdulla Shafique(75). Sami Billings played a blazing cameo of unbeaten 47 of 23 balls.

Peshawar Zalmi at one point looked like might chase it but constant blows from Qalandars restricted them to 201 runs. Tom Kohler-Cadmore (55 off 23) and Saim Ayub (51 off 34) did give the team some hope but Shaheen Afridi's fifer turned out to be the real highlight.