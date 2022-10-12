New Delhi: Team India’s 14 players squad alongside the coaching staff headed by the Indian head coach Rahul Dravid is already in Australia to keep their preparation on-mark for the T20 World Cup down under. The Men in Blue won the first match against Western Australia ahead of their warm-up games against Australia and New Zealand.

Then they will clash against their arch-rivals Pakistan, which would take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23rd. This will be the third meeting between these sides after their clash at T20 World Cup 2021 opener. Both teams won one match against each other during the latest Asia Cup.

The Men in Blue would be entering the tournament without their biggest aces like Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja. Both of them have been ruled out because of injuries and India is still looking for a suitable replacement.

According to reports, Mohammed Shami is replacing Jasprit Bumrah in the World Cup squad. His experience in the Australian pitches and big tournaments like the T20 World Cup.

Indian players are practicing and enjoying the time before the World Cup. Virat Kohli alongside Hardik Pandya got themselves a new look ahead of the big tournament. Both of them went to one of the most renowned Australian barbers Jordan Tabakam.

Jordan Tabakam is a celebrity barber with more than 90k Instagram followers. Both Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya posted post-haircut pictures with Jordan and thanked him. Virat and Hardik are one of the biggest style icons and fans love to follow their style.