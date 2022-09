Virat Kohli And Other Indian Sports Stars Wish PM Narendra Modi On His 72 Birthday

New Delhi: India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 72nd birthday on Saturday. On the auspicious occasion, many celebrities including star cricketers like Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina have wished Narendra Modi a very happy birthday and prayed for his long life and success.

Wishing our Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, a very happy birthday. Wishing you strength, happiness and good health. Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 17, 2022

Happy Birthday to our Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji! Wishing you the best of health & happiness. Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 17, 2022

See more reactions:

Warm birthday wishes to our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. May you have a long life and our country prospers under your great leadership. Jai Hind ??? #HappyBirthdayModiji @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/qOxri09suo Suresh Raina?? (@ImRaina) September 17, 2022

Many happy returns of the day, Hon’ble @narendramodi ji. Thanks for taking India’s international diplomacy to an all-time high like never before. God bless you with even more strength to carry on the good work in years to come ?? ?? pic.twitter.com/ehBM0VZsXc Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) September 17, 2022

We Wish a very happy birthday to our beloved Hon. Prime minister Shri. @narendramodi ji. God gives lots of happiness with good health ??? ???#HappyBirthdayModiji pic.twitter.com/3xzniUYJn1 Amit Panghal (@Boxerpanghal) September 17, 2022

Wishing our beloved, compassionate and visionary Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji on his birthday. Prayers for a long, healthy life while continuing to guide our country on the path of prosperity.@narendramodi pic.twitter.com/R6A92CX9YF Dutee Chand (@DuteeChand) September 17, 2022

Wishing our honorable Prime Minister, @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday. May you continue to lead India to greater heights.????? pic.twitter.com/xLZ2SIxFNB Nikhat Zareen (@nikhat_zareen) September 17, 2022