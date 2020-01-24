Virat Kohli made it very clear on the eve of the series-opening first Twenty20 International against New Zealand that the Indian team management is not very happy about the travel plans of the team from Bengaluru to Auckland.

After wrapping up with their last ODI against Australia at Bengaluru, Kohli and Co. flew off to New Zealand for the next series the very next day.

“It’s getting closer and closer to landing at the stadium straight. That’s how compressed the gap has become. This kind of travelling to a place that is seven and a half hours ahead of IST is difficult to adjust immediately. Hopefully, this will be taken into consideration in the future,” Kohli said while addressing the media.

“But this is the year of the World Cup and every T20 is important. So we can’t lose our focus.”

Kohli’s criticism has not gone down well with the now disbanded Committee of Administrators (CoA). According to a report in IANS on Friday, a source in the CoA said that the Future Tour Programme (FTP) was discussed with the skipper, coach Ravi Shastri as well as Mahendra Singh Dhoni in a meeting in the national capital and to suddenly bring this up now doesn’t make much sense.

“It has come as a surprise to us because the FTP was clearly discussed with Kohli, Shastri and Dhoni in Delhi. The CoA didn’t decide the FTP. The trio was given a proper presentation with special emphasis on the number of T20Is they will play since 2020 is the year of the World T20. No questions were raised during that meeting about the dates of the games in New Zealand.

“I am sure they did understand that if they are playing the opening game on January 24, they would need to reach a few days in advance and acclimatise. They were also aware as to when the Australia series was going to end. Don’t know where this has come up from now,” the source said.

I agree with @imVkohli that calendar is too hectic There should not be back to back matches and series as well Players must get some rest and also enough time to get acclimatised . COA should have kept this in mind before finalising the schedule @BCCI Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) January 24, 2020

Former IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla also backed Kohli’s concern. “I agree with Virat Kohli that calendar is too hectic. There should not be back to back matches and series as well. Players must get some rest and also enough time to get acclimatised. CoA should have kept this in mind before finalising the schedule,” Shukla tweeted on Friday tagging the BCCI.