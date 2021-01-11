India captain Virat Kohli and his Bollywood star wife Anushka Sharma were on Monday blessed with a baby girl. Kohli took to social media to share that the couple welcomed their first child on Monday afternoon. He added that “Anushka and the baby are both healthy.”

Kohli, who went on paternity leave to be with his wife Anushka and witness the birth of his child, returned to India from from Australia after the first Test in Adelaide Test. In his official statement, the 32-year-old shared the good news with his fans and friends and also requested for some privacy. Here’s how the Twitterverse responded after Kohli-Anushka became ‘proud parents’ on Monday.

Congratulations @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma on the birth of your daughter ❤️ Lots of love to the little one 🤗 https://t.co/OuHVLnrbgB Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) January 11, 2021

Congratulations @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma for the baby girl, A very warm welcome to the club!🤩🤩 Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) January 11, 2021

Congratulations both ❤️ Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) January 11, 2021

“We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes,” Kohli tweeted.

“Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time,” added the star batsman who returned from Australia on paternity leave after leading India in the first Test.

Congratulations @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma. Welcoming Virat to the Father’s club now and especially to the one where the father’s first kid is a daughter! The greatest feeling of being Dad is even sweeter when it’s a daughter first baby. https://t.co/mVYTadTdXy R P Singh (@rpsingh) January 11, 2021

The news came on a day when India snatched a remarkable draw in the third Test against Australia in Sydney to keep the series alive at 1-1.

The fourth and final Test will be played at Brisbane from Friday.

Kohli and Sharma got married in 2017 in Italy. The wedding saw only family and close friends in attendance. The couple hosted two wedding receptions in India, one in Delhi and another in Mumbai.