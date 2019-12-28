After ending the season on a high with a win over West Indies in ODI series, Virat Kohli is spending some quality time with his wife and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma at an undisclosed location. To rejuvenate himself ahead of the next international assignments against Sri Lanka and Australia – the Indian captain chose a picturesque location to enjoy some downtime with his better half.

The 31-year-old shared the pictures from his vacation on his official social media accounts on Saturday. He neither revealed the location in his post nor he provided any caption to it.

View this post on Instagram ❄️⛷😃 A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Dec 28, 2019 at 7:33am PST

Earlier, Kohli and Anushka explored the beautiful locales of Bhutan to celebrate the India captain’s 31st birthday. The power couple completed their two years of marriage in December.

Meanwhile, Kohli ended the year and the decade on a record-breaking note. The star batsman amassed 20,960 runs across formats between 2010 and 2019 at an average of 57.58 with 69 centuries and 98 fifties.

He was the leading run-scorer in the decade with South Africa’s Hashim Amla standing a distant second with 15,185 runs in 286 matches.

The world number one ODI batsman piled on 11,125 runs in 227 limited-overs cricket between 2010 and 2019 at an outstanding average of 60.79. It includes 42 centuries and 52 half-centuries – the best figures ever by a player considering any decade.

In Tests, Kohli scored 7,202 runs in 84 matches this decade and is the second-highest run-getter in Tests in this decade after England’s Alastair Cook (8,818 runs in 111 matches).

After hosting Sri Lanka and Australia at home, India will tour New Zealand for a five-match T20I series starting from January 24. The T20Is will be followed by three-match ODI series and two-Tests.