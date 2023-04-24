Advertisement

Virat Kohli's RCB beat Rajasthan Royals by seven runs in Match No. 32 of IPL 2023 on Sunday to secure their fourth win in seven matches played so far this year.

Updated: April 24, 2023 7:59 AM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore were up against Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals in Match No. 32 of the IPL 2023 on Sunday afternoon at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. In a high-scoring thriller played at RCB's home ground, the hosts managed to get the better of the Royals by seven runs. Batting superstar Virat was once again leading the side on Sunday, but it was an off day for him with the bat as he got out for a golden duck. But thanks to Faf du Plessis (62) and Glenn Maxwell (77), RCB managed to post 189 runs on the board for the loss of nine wickets.

It was a challenging total, and despite losing Jos Buttler for naught, the Royals managed to reach closer to the target and only fell short by seven runs. For the Sanju Samson-led side, Karnataka-based batter Devdutt Padikkal, who was playing his first IPL match in Bengaluru, top-scored by making 52 runs, and he found an able ally in Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made 47 runs. But their effort went in vain, and RCB managed to secure a narrow win.

After the final ball of the game, which sealed RCB's win, skipper Virat was seen doing an animated celebration, and the video of his reaction went viral on the internet. And it wasn't just Virat but also his actor wife Anushka Sharma, who was present at the stadium for the match, who looked happy with the win and was spotted jumping with joy.

Here's the video of Virat and Anushka's animated celebration after RCB's win over RR in the IPL 2023 match:

RCB's victory over RR

The win on Sunday was RCB's fourth in seven matches played so far in the IPL this year, and with a total of eight points, they are now at the fifth position in the IPL 2023 points table, whereas for the Royals, it was their third defeat in seven matches, and even though they also have the same number of eight points, due to a better net run rate, they sit in second position.

