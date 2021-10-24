<strong>Dubai:</strong> Despite the tensions between the two countries - India and Pakistan - the two captains - Virat Kohli and Babar Azam - were seen having a fun chat with each other ahead of the toss in Dubai on Sunday. Fans - who have to wait for this - were elated as they took to Twitter and reacted. Most of them seemed happy that the two captains were leading by example. <p></p> <p></p>Here is how fans reacted: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">The best Picture on Internet today - Two batting sensations of Asia in one frame &#x1f49a;&#x1f499;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvPAK?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvPAK</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PAKvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PAKvIND</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/T20WorldCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#T20WorldCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/hqHXw7okqA">pic.twitter.com/hqHXw7okqA</a></p> <p></p> Team Babar Azam (@Team_BabarAzam) <a href="https://twitter.com/Team_BabarAzam/status/1452268117795774471?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 24, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">When GOAT meets GOAT &#x1f410; <p></p>When KING meets KING &#x1f451; <p></p>When Fire meets Ice &#x1f4a5;</p> <p></p>&#x1f499; KOHLI BABAR &#x1f49a; - Man, Oh Man. We have waited for this moment for so long. The internet breaker. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvPAK?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvPAK</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PAKvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PAKvIND</a> <a href="https://t.co/mDmCNLJqYU">pic.twitter.com/mDmCNLJqYU</a> <p></p> <p></p> Team Babar Azam (@Team_BabarAzam) <a href="https://twitter.com/Team_BabarAzam/status/1452270547853791237?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 24, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">This is the first time Virat Kohli and Babar Azam captaining the team in a T20 World Cup. <a href="https://t.co/aABW37BPA9">pic.twitter.com/aABW37BPA9</a></p> <p></p> Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) <a href="https://twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns/status/1452268884464177154?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 24, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">This is what we wanted to see. Kohli and Babar together&#x1f929; <a href="https://t.co/c36b0QJHIm">pic.twitter.com/c36b0QJHIm</a></p> <p></p> Haroon (@hazharoon) <a href="https://twitter.com/hazharoon/status/1452268320581951497?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 24, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p><b>Babar Azam:</b> We are going to bowl first. We'll look to take early wickets and put pressure. Dew is also a factor. We have had good practice sessions and am confident about our preparations. Pakistan's bowlers are known to trouble other teams but I am confident about our batting too. Haider Ali is left out. <p></p> <p></p><b>India</b> (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah <p></p><div class="ng-scope"> <p></p><div id="comm_1635082470955" class="cb-col cb-col-100 ng-scope"> <p></p> <p></p><b>Pakistan</b> (Playing XI): Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi <p></p><div></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div>