Virat Kohli-Babar Azam's Bromance Ahead of Toss in Dubai Wins Hearts, Twitterverse Reacts as Pics go Viral

Dubai: Despite the tensions between the two countries – India and Pakistan – the two captains – Virat Kohli and Babar Azam – were seen having a fun chat with each other ahead of the toss in Dubai on Sunday. Fans – who have to wait for this – were elated as they took to Twitter and reacted. Most of them seemed happy that the two captains were leading by example.

Here is how fans reacted:

The best Picture on Internet today – Two batting sensations of Asia in one frame 💚💙#INDvPAK #PAKvIND #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/hqHXw7okqA Team Babar Azam (@Team_BabarAzam) October 24, 2021

When GOAT meets GOAT 🐐 When KING meets KING 👑 When Fire meets Ice 💥 💙 KOHLI BABAR 💚 – Man, Oh Man. We have waited for this moment for so long. The internet breaker. #INDvPAK #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/mDmCNLJqYU Team Babar Azam (@Team_BabarAzam) October 24, 2021

This is the first time Virat Kohli and Babar Azam captaining the team in a T20 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/aABW37BPA9 Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 24, 2021

This is what we wanted to see. Kohli and Babar together🤩 pic.twitter.com/c36b0QJHIm Haroon (@hazharoon) October 24, 2021

Babar Azam: We are going to bowl first. We’ll look to take early wickets and put pressure. Dew is also a factor. We have had good practice sessions and am confident about our preparations. Pakistan’s bowlers are known to trouble other teams but I am confident about our batting too. Haider Ali is left out.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah