Sri Lanka fast bowler Isuru Udana picks his Indian Premier League teammate Virat Kohli as the best white-ball batsman in the game right now. Udana played under Kohli’s captaincy for Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Indian captain has been one of the most consistent run-scorer in white-ball cricket for the past decade and has been ruling at the top spot of ICC Rankings of ODI batsman.

Udana chose Australia premier pacer Mitchell Starc as the best bowler and Ravindra Jadeja as the top all-rounder in the limited-overs format.

“I think the best batsman in white-ball cricket is Virat Kohli, best bower I’ll go for Mitchell Starc and I like Ravindra Jadeja an all-rounder,” was quoted as saying in a media release.

Kohli was recently named the ICC Cricketer of the Decade and ODI Player of the Decade.

Udana will recently participate in the second season of the Abu Dhabi T10 for the Bangla Tigers as the Icon player. The exciting tournament will be played from January 28th January to February 6 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

“The Abu Dhabi T10 will be a fun tournament. We can enjoy a lot. The T10 format is especially a bit hard for bowlers, but it will be enjoyable. I am really excited to be part of the Bangla Tigers family and I can’t wait to join the players and start playing with them,” Udana said.

Udana’s Bangla Tigers will start their campaign against Chris Gayle’s Team Abu Dhabi. The left-arm pacer feels it’s vital to execute one’s plans against the flamboyant batsman.

“Whenever you have to face the ‘Universe Boss’, you have to execute your plans very well so I am just thinking about my plans and I want to execute them well.”

Udana also talked about his teammates and specifically Andre Fletcher of West Indies who has been in tremendous form in Big Bash League.

“We have a good team. I am waiting to play alongside Andre Fletcher (West Indies). I have seen him perform well in the Big Bash League. There are a lot of good players in the other teams as well and this is going to be a great tournament for all of us.”

It has not been an easy time for any sportsperson since the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the world.

“It’s not easy to do our gym and running sessions during a pandemic since we can’t go out every now and then. I think during this time, one has to believe in oneself and back one’s strength. That’s the main thing,” Udana said.

“The best advice I would like to give to upcoming players is that they should try to enjoy the game. And the other advice I can give is that they should try to execute their plans well.”