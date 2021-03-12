India got off to a woeful start after being put in to bat! India skipper Virat Kohli registered a rare T20I duck after he looked to go aerial to get going. He could not time the ball well and was caught at mid-off as his five-ball stay came to an end. It seemed like Kohli was getting anxious to get off-the-mark and that forced him to take the risk.

The Indian skipper has not been in the best of form recently and it seems like his struggle of getting that century is going to have to wait. This is the first time Kohli has registered back-to-back ducks in international cricket. He had no0t got a run in the second innings during the fourth and final Test against England.

Here is how fans reacted to Kohli’s failure:

Virat Kohli will be resting too : Rohit Sharma https://t.co/8cswiRYiFg Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) March 12, 2021

Virat Kohli rested Rohit Sharma for the match. Rohit Sharma be like : pic.twitter.com/cVhaYJeSC6 Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) March 12, 2021

Ahead of the game, Kohli said that India in the past has been reckoned to be a team that is not too aggressive in T20Is at the start and he would like to change that. Looks like his intention to be too aggressive is backfiring.