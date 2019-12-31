Enjoying his mini-break away in Gstaad, an upscale town in the Bernese Oberland region of the Swiss Alps, India captain Virat Kohli is making most of his free time with wife Anushka Sharma. From posing together in front of snow-capped mountains to meeting their ‘celebrity friends’, Kohli and Anushka are giving their millions major travel goals.

The duo is not only saying goodbye to the year in some style and but also stepping on to the next one with arm in arm. On Tuesday, Kohli once again gave the world another glimpse of his amazing holiday where he can be seen posing for the camera.

Making most of his winter break, the 31-year-old shared a ‘stress-free’ picture clicked by wife Anushka at some unknown cafe in Switzerland. Looking handsome in the portrait shot, Kohli rated Anushka as ‘the best photographer’ in town.

“No stress about pictures when you’ve got the best photographer taking them for you @AnushkaSharma,” Kohli captioned the picture on his official Instagram handle. Kohli has a brooding expression on his face, which is washed with the bright sun of the Alps.

After Kohli’s expression of love and fondness, it was the turn of Bollywood starlet Anushka to return the favour to her husband. The beautiful actress also shared a picture from her official Insta handle, crediting her better-half for making her laugh.

Anushka wrote: “Knowing what I want to eat and making me laugh! My husband has figured it out.”

Recently, Virat and Anushka bumped into Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal in Switzerland. A selfie of the two couples went viral on social media. The pic, shared on Instagram, shows the four celebrities posing happily in the snow.

The trip to Switzerland will help Kohli to rejuvenate ahead of his next international assignment which begins with a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. It will be followed by three ODIs against Australia, starting on January 14.

India have a gruelling schedule in the beginning of 2020. After hosting Sri Lanka and Australia at home, India will tour New Zealand for a five-match T20I series starting from January 24.