Mumbai: There has been a lot of talk about the Indian board’s decision to make Rohit Sharma the white-ball captain despite Virat Kohli’s reluctance to step down as the ODI skipper. Ex-India selector and somebody who has seen Indian cricket under Kohli’s tenure as captain – Dilip Vensarkar – reckoned that it is the right call from BCCI.

Hailing Test cricket as the ‘ultimate’, Vengsarkar felt that this will provide Kohli the opportunity to focus purely on Test cricket, while Rohit takes care of the white-ball formats.

Citing the example of Anil Kumble grooming MS Dhoni during his tenure as selector, Vengsarkar felt it is time India must groom somebody as the future captain of the side. “Grooming will be key for this selection committee also. You can’t just throw players into the deep sea and expect them to swim. I don’t believe in such a thing,” Vengsarkar told The Indian Express.