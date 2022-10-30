New Delhi: Star India batter Virat Kohli has been playing in top form at the moment and will look to continue his performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. On Sunday, he could only manage to score 12 runs against South Africa but still managed to reach another milestone in his career.

Virat Kohli crossed the 1000 runs mark in the T20 World Cup and now he is really close to breaking Mahela Jayawardene’s record of scoring the most runs in the T20 Word World Cup.

MILESTONE ALERT ? Virat Kohli becomes the second player to get to 1000 runs in the Men’s #T20WorldCup ? pic.twitter.com/IcijlHoqWH ICC (@ICC) October 30, 2022

The Indian batter was just 11 runs away from becoming the second batter to score 1000 plus runs in T20 World Cup and he achieved it in the match. Virat Kohli scored 12 runs off 11 balls and will look to score more runs in the next match to surpass Mahela Jayawardene.

The former Sri Lankan captain scored 1016 runs in 31 matches of the T20 World Cup during his career with an average of 39.07. On the other, Virat Kohli has scored 1001 in just 24 matches with an astounding average of 83.41.

Cricket fans also seemed impressed with Virat Kohli’s batting. See reactions:

