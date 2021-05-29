Virat Kohli Defines Bond With MS Dhoni; Names a Bowler From Past Who Would’ve Troubled Him

Virat Kohli on Saturday held a Question and Answer session on Instagram for the fans. Kohli is the most followed Indian on Instagram with over 122 million followers. He is also the only Indian to breach the 100 million on the social media platform.

Fans asked several interesting questions to Kohli regarding MS Dhoni and the Indian cricket team.

A fan asked: “Two Words that define your bond with captain cool??”

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is often referred to as ‘Captain Cool’ by the fans. Kohli described the bond and said “Trust, Respect.”

Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket last year but he continues to play in the Indian Premier League for Chennai Super Kings. Dhoni and Kohli shared great camaraderie both on and off the field.

Another fan asked: “One secret about Indian cricket team which you can share.”

To which Kohli said: “We are Actually a bunch of pranksters.”

The Indian players often post videos on social media where they were seen making prank on each other.

While a cricket fanatic asked Kohli to name a bowler from the past who would’ve troubled him.

The Indian cricket team skipper picked former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram name for the answer. Akram was one of the most lethal pacers of his team and was very famous for reverse-swinging deliveries.

Kohli will soon travel to England with Team India for the final of the World Test Championships against New Zealand and later they will also play a five-match Test series against the hosts.

India finished at the top on the points table of the WTC group stage. The last time when Kohli went to England for the Test series, he emerged as the leading-run scorer against England.