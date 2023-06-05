Virat Kohli Eyes Don Bradman's Record In WTC Final Against Australia
India and Australia qualified for ICC WTC final after they reach the top two spots in the ICC WTC points table.
New Delhi: India will face Australia in the final of ICC World Test Championship 2021-23. The summit clash will take place at the Oval Stadium in London from June 07 to June 11.
Australia finished at the top of WTC 2021-23 points table with 66.67 points per cent (PCT) in 19 Tests. Whereas with 58.8 PCT India finished second.
India will play in the final of WTC for the second edition in a row and this time the side would like to secure a win.
India managed to get the better of Australia in the last series they played in WTC 2021-23 and they would like to continue that same momentum in England as well.
For India, all eyes will again be on Virat Kohli. The former Indian skipper hammered 186 runs in the last Test innings.
He's coming into WTC final after scoring 639 runs in 14 matches of IPL 2023.
In the title decider he would like to be among the runs once again and help India win the title.
Against Australia, the 34-year-old Kohli would also like to equal legendary Sir Donald Bradman's record as well. Kohli, who has 28 Test centuries to his name till date, would like to score a century and equal Don's tally of 29 Test hundreds.
Will Virat Kohli deliver on the #WTC23 Final stage pic.twitter.com/NUboHs7jVE
ICC (@ICC) June 5, 2023
Virat Kohli In Red Hot Form
Royal Challengers Bangalore star Virat Kohli once again is on the list of top run scorers in the IPL 2023. In total, he scored 639 runs in 14 matches with an average of 53.25. He smashed two centuries and six half centuries during the 2023 edition of the IPL.
Australia finished at the top of the 2021 2023 WTC points table, while India will play the finals for the second straight time.
IND squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Srikar Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat
