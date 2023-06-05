New Delhi: India will face Australia in the final of ICC World Test Championship 2021-23. The summit clash will take place at the Oval Stadium in London from June 07 to June 11.

Australia finished at the top of WTC 2021-23 points table with 66.67 points per cent (PCT) in 19 Tests. Whereas with 58.8 PCT India finished second.

India will play in the final of WTC for the second edition in a row and this time the side would like to secure a win.

India managed to get the better of Australia in the last series they played in WTC 2021-23 and they would like to continue that same momentum in England as well.

For India, all eyes will again be on Virat Kohli. The former Indian skipper hammered 186 runs in the last Test innings.

He's coming into WTC final after scoring 639 runs in 14 matches of IPL 2023.

In the title decider he would like to be among the runs once again and help India win the title.

Against Australia, the 34-year-old Kohli would also like to equal legendary Sir Donald Bradman's record as well. Kohli, who has 28 Test centuries to his name till date, would like to score a century and equal Don's tally of 29 Test hundreds.