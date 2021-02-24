Everything seemed to have happened on the first day of the third Test at Motera on Wednesday. After the opening of the grand stadium and its renaming amid Ishant Sharma’s historic 100th Test, a Virat Kohli fan stole the show as he breached security at Motera and entered the field-of-play in a bid to get near his idol. That did not happen as he was escorted out of the field after he made the game come to a halt for a minute.

Here is Kohli’s reaction:

This is not the first time such an incident has happened during a live cricket match. It has happened in the past and Kohli is fairly used to such things.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the moment:

A fan breached security and ran into the ground. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/PJp0rJYGcE K I R A N (@Kiran_reddy_k) February 24, 2021

Fan breaches security to run onto the ground. Virat Kohli instantly moves away from him. Looking at it, the fan ran back. Crowd roars.#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/6hMLm5y2t3 RAJESH SIVA (@Rs_official18) February 24, 2021

Young man who’s blitzed into the stadium to get the closest glimpse of #ViratKohli and the Indian skipper is taken aback and gestures the fan to stay off the field #INDvEND KRTHIK DP (@dp_karthik) February 24, 2021