Everything seemed to have happened on the first day of the third Test at Motera on Wednesday. After the opening of the grand stadium and its renaming amid Ishant Sharma's historic 100th Test, a Virat Kohli fan stole the show as he breached security at Motera and entered the field-of-play in a bid to get near his idol. That did not happen as he was escorted out of the field after he made the game come to a halt for a minute. <p></p> <p></p>Here is Kohli's reaction: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Fan breaches security to meet Virat Kohli<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvsENG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvsENG</a> <a href="https://t.co/qCF7QQn2hj">pic.twitter.com/qCF7QQn2hj</a></p> <p></p> Trollmama_ (@Trollmama3) <a href="https://twitter.com/Trollmama3/status/1364597386941661188?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 24, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>This is not the first time such an incident has happened during a live cricket match. It has happened in the past and Kohli is fairly used to such things. <p></p> <p></p>Here is how Twitter reacted to the moment: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">A fan breached security and ran into the ground. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvENG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvENG</a> <a href="https://t.co/PJp0rJYGcE">pic.twitter.com/PJp0rJYGcE</a></p> <p></p> K I R A N (@Kiran_reddy_k) <a href="https://twitter.com/Kiran_reddy_k/status/1364596535418253316?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 24, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Fan breaches security to run onto the ground. Virat Kohli instantly moves away from him. Looking at it, the fan ran back. Crowd roars.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvENG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvENG</a> <a href="https://t.co/6hMLm5y2t3">pic.twitter.com/6hMLm5y2t3</a></p> <p></p> RAJESH SIVA (@Rs_official18) <a href="https://twitter.com/Rs_official18/status/1364597667855101958?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 24, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Young man who's blitzed into the stadium to get the closest glimpse of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ViratKohli?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ViratKohli</a> and the Indian skipper is taken aback and gestures the fan to stay off the field <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/INDvEND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#INDvEND</a></p> <p></p> KRTHIK DP (@dp_karthik) <a href="https://twitter.com/dp_karthik/status/1364596365171462148?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 24, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Fan breaches security to meet Virat Kohli </p> <p></p> S P Y (@Kohli_Spy) <a href="https://twitter.com/Kohli_Spy/status/1364596084824186886?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 24, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p>