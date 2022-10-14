New Delhi: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is all set to be replaced by Roger Binny as the next BCCI President in the board’s upcoming Annual General Meeting. There are many reports circulating on social media about Sourav Ganguly’s sacking as the board’s president. It is reported that Ganguly wants to continue for the second term but will not get an extension owing to his poor performance as the head of the body.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli fans were delighted with Ganguly’s removal from BCCI Presidency as they feel that ‘Karma’ has hit him back. Notably, Ganguly is alleged for destroying Virat Kohli’s career. It happened after the 2021 T20 World Cup when Virat Kohli decided to step down as India’s T20I captain citing workload management. Soon after, in a shocking move, the BCCI sacked him as ODI skipper as well, ahead of the South Africa tour.

Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly gave different statements on the saga. While Kohli said that he was informed about the sacking a few hours ago on the phone call in an explosive press conference, Ganguly, on the other hand, revealed that Kohli was asked to stay as T20I captain, but when he denied, the board named a new captain as they were not in favour of split captaincy in limited overs cricket.

It was also said that the board had a proper discussion with Virat Kohli about ODI captaincy which Kohli denied again. The whole controversy left Virat Kohli dejected and he stepped down as India’s Test captain as well on the same South Africa tour.

Meanwhile, Twitter is now flooded with Virat Kohli memes as Sourav Ganguly’s Tenure comes to an end.

Just got to know that BCCI removed saurav ganguly from his president position

After all that politics and PR against Virat Kohli – Rohit Sharma getting Karma back Boria Majumdar also got Karma back Today Gandguly also sacked Now Chetan Sharma and Sunil Gandvaskar left