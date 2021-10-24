Dubai: Following the 10-wicket loss against Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai, India captain Virat Kohli was not in the right space during the press conference. When a journalist questioned him about the playing 11. Kohli reacted in a disturbed manner. He asked the journalist if he was looking for controversy, he should inform him in advance.

Kohli was asked if he would drop Rohit Sharma in the next game after his golden duck. Kohli said, “Unbelievable”.

Kohli said “Will you drop Rohit Sharma from T20 team, unbelievable”. (When journalist asked could Ishan replace Rohit) pic.twitter.com/mhojLoma5y Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 24, 2021

Kohli, who was the top scorer for India – lauded Pakistan after the win. Kohli admitted that it is difficult to come back after losing three wickets in the powerplay. “We didn’t execute properly. Credit where it’s due and Pakistan outplayed us today. They started brilliantly with the ball, and 3 wickets for 20 runs was not a good start. We needed wickets early but with the bat, they gave us absolutely no chances,” he said during the post-match presentation.