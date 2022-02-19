<strong>Kolkata:</strong> Virat Kohli is not just a star in India, but he is a global superstar. Time and again, Kohli has been getting a lot of applause from fans who are non-Indians and that is only and only because of the way he plays the game. Not only is he a batting icon of the modern era but it is his energy and aggression that is loved by his fans. <p></p> <p></p>On Friday, while Kohli was playing the second T20I versus West Indies in Kolkata, there was a Pakistani fan of the ex-India skipper - who flaunted his love for him during a PSL match. The Pakistani fan wished and hoped that Kohli gets to his much-awaited 71st century in Pakistan. The fan was pictured with a poster of the ex-India skipper - and had written, "I want to see your century in Pakistan #Peace", on the poster. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Virat Kohli's poster in PSL in Pakistan and the fan wrote that "I want to see your century in Pakistan." - Virat Kohli's fan following is just Unmatchable. <a href="https://t.co/b2sHIb5HBb">pic.twitter.com/b2sHIb5HBb</a></p> <p></p> CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) <a href="https://twitter.com/ImTanujSingh/status/1494651573229686786?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 18, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>In Kolkata, Kohli hit a fluent 52 off 41 balls against West Indies that lay the platform for a big total.