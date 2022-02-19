Kolkata: Virat Kohli is not just a star in India, but he is a global superstar. Time and again, Kohli has been getting a lot of applause from fans who are non-Indians and that is only and only because of the way he plays the game. Not only is he a batting icon of the modern era but it is his energy and aggression that is loved by his fans.

On Friday, while Kohli was playing the second T20I versus West Indies in Kolkata, there was a Pakistani fan of the ex-India skipper – who flaunted his love for him during a PSL match. The Pakistani fan wished and hoped that Kohli gets to his much-awaited 71st century in Pakistan. The fan was pictured with a poster of the ex-India skipper – and had written, “I want to see your century in Pakistan #Peace”, on the poster.

Virat Kohli’s poster in PSL in Pakistan and the fan wrote that “I want to see your century in Pakistan.” – Virat Kohli’s fan following is just Unmatchable. pic.twitter.com/b2sHIb5HBb CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) February 18, 2022

In Kolkata, Kohli hit a fluent 52 off 41 balls against West Indies that lay the platform for a big total.