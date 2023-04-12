Virat Kohli Gets Support From Salman Butt For Simon Doull's 'Concerned About Milestone Comments' During RCB vs LSG Clash

Salman Butt slammed Simon Doull and said that Virat Kohli, who has 75 international centuries to his name, will never be concerned about milestones.

New Delhi: Virat Kohli has been in great form in IPL 2023. The RCB stalwart has scored two fifties in three matches. Opening the batting with Faf du Plessis, Kohli has laid a strong platform for the RCB middle-order batters. Virat had another brilliant outing against Lucknow Super Giants at the Chinnaswami Stadium, scoring 50 in 35 balls and 61 in 44 balls.

Former New Zealand cricketer and commentator Simon Doull, however, was not impressed by Virat Kohli and went on to question his intent, alleging that Kohli was concerned about the milestone. Notably, Kohli took 10 balls to move from 42 to 50.

"Kohli started off like a train. He was going hammer and tongs as he was playing a lot of shots. From 42 to 50, he took 10 balls. Concerned about a milestone. I don't think there's room for that in this game anymore. Just gotta keep going, especially with wickets in hand at that stage. You got to keep going," Doull had said on-air.

Salman Butt Slams Simon Doull Former Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt was not happy and called Doull's comments utter rubbish. Butt said players like Virat Kohli who has scored 75 international hundreds will never be concerned about milestones. The southpaw added that Doull said similar things about Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and is probably seeking attention.

"When he was in Pakistan, he used similar words for Babar Azam. If he had watched the game conciously, he would've noticed that Kohli tried to hit Bishnoi three four times but he missed. That is part of the game. He has 75 centuries in international cricket. He doesn't have to prove anything to anyone. It's utter rubbish. He (Doull) has played cricket, but he was a bowler," Butt said on his YouTube channel.