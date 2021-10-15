Delhi: Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli Friday choose a lighter route to give a glimpse of a cricketer’s life in the bio-bubble. With COVID-19 restrictions still in place for the players, support staff, and broadcasters – it becomes mentally and physically challenging for everyone to perform their tasks with the best of their abilities. On Friday, Kohli shared a photo of himself tied up to a chair and said this is what it feels like to be “playing in bubbles”.

The 32-year-old skipper is the latest from the Indian camp to speak up about the struggles players go through when constantly being in bio-bubbles. Kohli captioned the image on his official Instagram handle: “This is what playing in bubbles feels like.” The picture was well-received by former player Kevin Pietersen, who also agreed with Kohli.

Reacting to his picture, former England captain Pietersen replied: “Players/broadcasters are DONE with them (bio-bubbles) ! Great pic, dude!.”

Although in a hilarious manner, Kohli is the latest cricketer to speak up about the struggles players go through when constantly being in bio-bubbles. Many other cricketers in the recent past have spoken about bio-bubble fatigue.

Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore were knocked out by Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator of the IPL 2021. However, he will still remain in the UAE to lead India in the T20 World Cup.

India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium. This will be their first meeting since India defeated their arch-rivals in the 2019 ODI World Cup in England and Wales.

Kohli’s light and relatively relaxed mood augur well for the Indian cricket fans ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman.