At the toss, RCB skipper Virat Kohli said that Devdutt Padikkal – who has just recovered from COVID-19 would not be playing the IPL opener against Mumbai Indians on Friday. Kohli said that he has resumed training, but the management does not want to rush him.

Padikkal misses out because of health reasons, We do not want to rush him, he would be back in the next game maybe,” said Kohli at the toss.

At the toss, Kohli also said that Rajat Patidar – who makes his debut – would open with the RCB skipper.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Marco Jansen, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli(c), Rajat Patidar, AB de Villiers(w), Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal