At the toss, RCB skipper Virat Kohli said that Devdutt Padikkal - who has just recovered from COVID-19 would not be playing the IPL opener against Mumbai Indians on Friday. Kohli said that he has resumed training, but the management does not want to rush him. <p></p> <p></p>Padikkal misses out because of health reasons, We do not want to rush him, he would be back in the next game maybe," said Kohli at the toss. <p></p> <p></p>At the toss, Kohli also said that Rajat Patidar - who makes his debut - would open with the RCB skipper. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Mumbai Indians (Playing XI):</strong> Rohit Sharma(c), Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Marco Jansen, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah <p></p> <p></p><strong>Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI):</strong> Virat Kohli(c), Rajat Patidar, AB de Villiers(w), Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal