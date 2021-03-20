At the toss ahead of the T20I decider against England at the Narendra Modi stadium, India skipper Virat Kohli hailed Suryakumar Yadav and said that he would continue to bat at No 3. Hailing Surya as the ‘X-Factor’ of the side, Kohli said the team will look at giving as many opportunities to him as possible.

“I will be moving up the order and SuryaKumar is that X factor player in our team and we want to give him as many games as possible,” Kohli said at the toss.

This means Kohli would be opening with Rohit Sharma at the top as KL Rahul – who has been out-of-form – gets dropped from the side. The only change the hosts made was to drop Rahul and get Natarajan in the side.

Meanwhile, Surya said that he is flexible and can bat at any number given the situation of the match, but prefers playing at the No 3 spot.

“If you ask me, I am flexible batting at any position, but right now I’m enjoying batting at number 3,” he said ahead of the match.

Surya also said that he had plans for a few bowlers during his fifty the other night and admitted that he has always dreamt of playing in such scenarios and hopes he will contribute.

“I had always dreamt of winning games for India, and I was really happy with that. Let’s see how it goes tonight. When we are chasing, we have a target in our mind. We have to keep it simple and go ahead in the same way,” he added further.

England won the toss and Eoin Morgan without any hesitation opted to bowl first keeping the dew factor in mind.