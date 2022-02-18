Kolkata: Ex-India captain Virat Kohli was in sublime touch at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Friday during the second T20I versus West Indies. Kohli hit a delightful 52 off 41 balls before he was cleaned up by Roston Chase. After his fifty, Kohli said he came out with a clear intent and was looking forward to finishing things.

“I was happy that I went out with clear intent today, not think so much about whether I should try my shots or not and it came off. It’s a nice way to start that innings for myself,” Kohli said after his brilliant fifty that powered India to 186/5 in 20 overs.

He also praised Venkatesh Iyer and Rishabh Pant for providing India with a finishing kick in the backend. Kohli reckoned the duo gave India 10 bonus runs and that could be important in the end. “Special mention to Rishabh and Venky the way they batted, gave us those extra 10 runs in the end, and hats off to that partnership,” Kohli hailed their 76-run partnership off 37 balls.