Hours after a video of Indian players having a meal in Melbourne surfaced, the Australian media released an article accusing Indian captain Virat Kohli and all-rounder Hardik Pandya of a bio-bubble breach. Former India cricketer Pragyan Ojha has opined on the controversy. Questioning the timing of the article by the Australian media, Ojha labeled the episode as ‘stupidity to the core’.

“That’s stupidity to the core I feel. Because everything was alright. Virat went shopping for his kid, same Hardik Pandya did. And few went for dinner here and there. And suddenly after losing the Test match, they start doing this,” said Ojha.

Some feel the hosts are resorting to mind games after losing the Boxing Day Test to divert the attention of the Indian cricketers as it is a 20-day old picture of Kohli and Hardik.

The former Indian spinner also criticised the Queensland Health Minister for making comments without being aware of the entire facts of the matter. The Health Minister said that if the Indian team does not play by the rules, they should not come.

“I can understand the media and others, but I was not happy with the way the Health Minister gave out that statement and somebody who gave that information to the Health Minister. These are things which people take very seriously. And when you are in that position, you should get your facts right,” said Ojha.

Following the video that went viral where the Indian cricketers are having a meal, the players have been isolated while both the boards are investigating the matter.

With the four-match Test series locked at 1-1, the third Test at Sydney is expected to be a cracker between the two world-class sides.

The third Test starts on January 7 at the iconic SCG.