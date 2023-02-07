Virat Kohli In Shock After Losing New Phone, Zomato's Reply Bring Smile Back On His Face

Virat Kohli will be looking to turn on the heat in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

New Delhi: India stalwart Virat Kohli is all geared up for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The series gets underway on February 9 in Nagpur. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli who will be looking to end his Test century drought in the series. Kohli's last test century dates back to 2019 which he scored against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in India's first Day-Night Test at home.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli recently got social media buzzing as he tweeted about his lost phone. "Nothing beats the sad feeling of losing your new phone without even unboxing it Has anyone seen it," wrote Kohli.

Kohli's post was flooded with retweets and replies but what caught the attention of the fans was Zomato's reply. "Feel free to order ice cream from bhabhi's phone if that will help," replied Zomato. The reaction left the fans in splits.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has peaked at the right time. In a world cup year, Kohli whacked three back-to-back ODI centuries, one against Bangladesh and two against Sri Lanka. He also scored a hundred against Afghanistan in the T20 Asia Cup. If Kohli can continue the form in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India will be well on their way to their second World Test Championship final. Notably, a 3-1 or better series win for India will take India to their second World Test Championship final.

