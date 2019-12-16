Pakistan star batsman <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/Babar-Azam/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Babar Azam</a> has underplayed his constant comparison with worlds number one Test and ODI batsman - <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/Virat-Kohli/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Virat Kohli</a>. After scoring a sensational ton against Sri Lanka during the first Test at Rawalpindi, <a href="https://www.india.com/sports/icc-test-rankings-marnus-labuschagne-jumps-to-fifth-spot-babar-azam-enters-top-10-for-the-first-time-3879727/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Babar added another leaf</a> to his burgeoning reputation as one of the world's top upcoming batsmen. <p></p> <p></p>Ranked number one in T20Is, the 25-year-old Babar wants to achieve the 'legend' status that Kohli has acquired across the world but concedes that despite the oft-repeated comparisons, he is still some time away from getting anywhere close to the Indian captain. <p></p> <p></p>A self-confessed Kohli fan, Babar spoke about his aspirations to emulate the world's No.1 Test and ODI batsman told PTI in an interview. "Look he (Kohli) has already achieved a lot. He is a legend in his country. Honestly there is no comparison with me right now but eventually, I also want to get where he is today," Azam said. <p></p> <p></p>"The media and people have drawn comparisons between me and Virat Kohli but I realise that I still need to get more runs in red-ball cricket to be ranked among the top players. That is why in recent months I have been focusing a lot on getting consistent scores in Test matches," he added. <p></p> <p></p>Babar scored his second Test hundred in the last three games on Sunday in a weather-hit encounter versus Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi. He said he wanted to be a batsman who, like Kohli, could win more matches for his team. <p></p> <p></p>"I don't feel any pressure if anyone compares me with Kohli or (Steve) Smith. I am now more focused on my batting and I spend hours watching videos of my innings. I catch my mistakes and then I try to ensure I don't commit them again the next time," he said. <p></p> <p></p>Babar, who came of age in Australia with a Test hundred at Brisbane and 97 in the day-night Test at Adelaide, said the traditional format remains the most difficult. <p></p> <p></p>"When I got out cheaply to a bad shot in the first innings at Brisbane, I was very cross with myself because I realised no top batman should get out like that. In the following innings I made it a point to be patient and build my innings although playing strokes comes naturally to me," he explained. <p></p> <p></p>"Someday I am looking at a triple century. You need to set yourself goals as all top players do. I have set myself the target of becoming consistent in test cricket as well." <p></p> <p></p>Babar said returning to play Test cricket in Pakistan was an ambition fulfilled for him. <p></p> <p></p>"We have played T20 and ODI matches in Pakistan but playing a Test is a totally different experience. Scoring a century in front of my home crowd was the icing on the cake for me," he said. <p></p> <p></p>The Lahore-born batsman, who has a batting average of 50 in T20 internationals and 54 in ODIs, has improved his batting average to 39 in Tests. <p></p> <p></p>"...I was not sure about myself. But things improved with time. Now I am relishing the challenge of playing red-ball cricket. I have learnt the virtues of patience. White ball cricket, I think, comes more naturally for me," he signed off.