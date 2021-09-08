New Delhi: Former England captain Michael Vaughan claims that cricket needs characters like Virat Kohli to make it more interesting. Vaughan defended Kohli’s ‘trumpet’ gesture aimed at Barmy Army during the fourth Test between India and England. India registered a memorable at the Oval on Monday as the cricket fraternity hailed Kohli for tactical captaincy on day 5.

However, some did not like Kohli’s gesture towards Barmy Army which includes the likes of ex-English opener Nick Compton.

While Vaughan came in Kohli’s support and said he is an incredible leader and his energy keep supporters going

“Virat Kohli is an incredible leader. You know, he’s got this incredible buzz of energy. He was taking a shot at the Barmy Army with his trumpet signs to the stands. I love it. I just think we don’t have enough characters in the game and when we have someone like Virat Kohli doing just that… just kind of mimicking the crowd… trying to get his own supporters going,” Vaughan told Fox Cricket.

The former England captain further hailed Kohli and claims at the Oval he gave a tactical masterclass on how to win a Test match.

“When he came out after lunch, he was getting them going… it was like he was at the end of the long jump there in the Olympics trying to get the crowd going. He’s an amazing character. He gave a tactical masterclass on how to win a Test match.”

Vaughan also lashed out at the people who complained about Kohli’s gesture as he called them boring.

“Those who are complaining are just boring. They don’t understand entertainment. We’re in an entertainment industry where we need people like Kohli. We need characters. You go back to the 80s and 90s, there were characters and we worked with them. Shane Warne one of the great characters… absolute great; as mad as a box of frogs but you just know that you have a great character on the commentary box, on the field,” the former England captain said.