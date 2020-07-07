The complaint against India captain Virat Kohli with regards to alleged conflict of interest is based on conjecture, CEO of talent management firm Cornerstone Bunty Sajdeh said while defending his client on Monday.

Sanjeev Gupta, a life member of Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, has alleged that Kohli is conflicted by being the captain of Indian cricket team and also director of a venture which has co-directors linked to Cornerstone Sport and Entertainment Private Limited that has on board, several of his teammates.

In a statement on Monday, Sajdeh rejected the claim.

“This is with reference to the recent conflict of interest speculations surrounding Virat and Cornerstone. It is unfortunate to repeatedly see Virat’s name being dragged into absurd allegations every now and then,” Sajdeh said in a statement to PTI.

“Such speculations are based entirely on conjecture, nothing more. Virat is a contracted, exclusive client of Cornerstone exactly like the rest of our esteemed talent roster,” he added.

However, BCCI ombudsman DK Jain has said he will look into the complaint.

Gupta has in the past field complaints on similar grounds against Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman – all of which were deemed “infructuous” by Jain.

“And as a responsible agency, we once again reiterate that there is no question of any conflict of interest with Virat or any other of our talent for that matter. But third parties with whatever vested interests prefer to think otherwise,” Sajdeh said.

While Kohli doesn’t not have a role in Cornerstone Sport and Entertainment Private Limited, he is a director at Cornerstone Venture Partners LLP and Virat Kohli Sports LLP along with Sajdeh, whose official name is Amit.

“I request them to simply check all facts before jumping to their own conclusions. We carry out our business in a very professional and transparent manner which can be easily verified from the documents filed with public authorities from time to time. This is all we have to say on this matter once and for all,” Sajdeh said.

