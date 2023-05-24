Virat Kohli Joins List With Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Becomes Third Athlete With 250 Million Instagram Followers

Virat Kohli has become the third athlete to complete 250 million followers on his official Instagram handle after soccer legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

New Delhi: Team India's star batter Virat Kohli has become the third athlete to complete 250 million followers on his official Instagram handle after soccer legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, on Wednesday. He also became the first Asian to reach this milestone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Virat Kohli was recently playing in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League before RCB had to take an exit after the conclusion of the league stage. The star batter had a terrific season with the bat as he scored 639 runs in 14 matches with an average of 53.25, it also included 6 fifties and two astonishing centuries.

The former Indian and RCB skipper not only became the first batter to complete 7000 runs in the cash-rich league but also surpassed his former teammate Chris Gayle to become the player with the most IPL centuries, taking his tally up to 7.

However, he couldn't lead his team to the playoffs after suffering a loss against defending champions, Gujarat Titans in the final league stage match and finished on the 6th spot in the IPL 2023 points table.

Kohli Reaches UK To Prepare For WTC Final Team India will be competing against Australia at the Oval in the finals of the World Test Championship 2023, starting from the 7th of June. The Indian team has made it into the WTC final for the second consecutive time and will be looking forward to winning the prestigious title this time around.