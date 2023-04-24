Advertisement

Virat Kohli grooved with wife Anushka Sharma on punjabi song Elevated. The video is setting social media platform on fire.

Updated: April 24, 2023 1:06 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

New Delhi: Virat Kohli gave a staggering dance performance on a Punjabi song with his wife Anushka Sharma. The video from the performance is going viral on social media.

IPL 2023: Will Virat Kohli Lead RCB To Maiden IPL Title Win

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has been in staggering form in IPL 2023. Kohli, who has scored four half-centuries in the IPL 2023 so far, is the second-leading run-scorer of the tournament for RCB with 279 runs. Kohli's stellar show along with Faf du Plessis' golden run has given RCB hope of ending their title drought.

With four wins in seven games, RCB are currently placed fifth on the points table. The team has been marred by the poor show by the bowlers over the years but RCB's bowlers have done well this season, with Mohammed Siraj leading the charge with 13 wickets in seven games.

Virat Kohli Killer Dance Moves With Wife Anushka On Punjabi Song Set Stage On Fire

