Despite featuring some of the biggest names in the game, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have never won the cash-rich Indian Premier League. That is the reason why they got unnecessarily trolled by netizens when IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel announced the dates for the 2020 season. <p></p> <p></p>Once the dates were confirmed, the social space was full of reactions from the fans - who were mostly elated by the good piece of news amid the pandemic. <p></p> <p></p>But, RCB faced the heat on social sphere as fans trolled them with memes and GIFs. Most of them were extremely hilarious and would bring a burst of laughter instantly. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">RCB fans every <p></p>'Ee sala cup namade' <p></p>Virat and co. Every year..<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2020?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2020</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL13?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL13</a> <a href="https://t.co/6ssyEeFy6I">pic.twitter.com/6ssyEeFy6I</a></p> <p></p> Voldie (@voldemort__jr) <a href="https://twitter.com/voldemort__jr/status/1286596187512963074?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 24, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2020?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2020</a> <p></p>Rcb fans to rcb players <a href="https://t.co/HJQwajk8yh">pic.twitter.com/HJQwajk8yh</a></p> <p></p> Sahil (@o_sahil2) <a href="https://twitter.com/o_sahil2/status/1286595153591824384?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 24, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">*Whenever <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2020?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2020</a> is in trends Trollers starting trolling RCB*</p> <p></p>Le RCB : <a href="https://t.co/3HJkTSHBH4">pic.twitter.com/3HJkTSHBH4</a> <p></p> <p></p> . (@AbhiRajawat19) <a href="https://twitter.com/AbhiRajawat19/status/1286590733365854208?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 24, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2020?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2020</a> <p></p>Meanwhile RCB to their trollers: <a href="https://t.co/dJXxQ3X6hu">pic.twitter.com/dJXxQ3X6hu</a></p> <p></p> Ritviz Tweeps&#x26a1; (@eklauta_) <a href="https://twitter.com/eklauta_/status/1286576035182579713?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 24, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2020?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2020</a></p> <p></p>RCB's chances People's <p></p>of winning IPL expectations <a href="https://t.co/HPvk750I1R">pic.twitter.com/HPvk750I1R</a> <p></p> <p></p> Vijay Jaiswal (@puntasticVU) <a href="https://twitter.com/puntasticVU/status/1284344389389565953?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 18, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2020?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2020</a> to start from 19th September in UAE</p> <p></p>Le RCB fans: <a href="https://t.co/bG9PQJeWB7">pic.twitter.com/bG9PQJeWB7</a> <p></p> <p></p> maybe i (@ProteinBabaa) <a href="https://twitter.com/ProteinBabaa/status/1286596085528457217?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 24, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Retweet if you are waiting for this&#x2764;&#xfe0f; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Entry?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Entry</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2020?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2020</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ViratKohli?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ViratKohli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RCB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RCB</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ABDevilliers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ABDevilliers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL</a> <a href="https://t.co/P3zKHCnROa">pic.twitter.com/P3zKHCnROa</a></p> <p></p> Nalajala Prasad (@PrasadNalajala) <a href="https://twitter.com/PrasadNalajala/status/1285616644807630848?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 21, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RCB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RCB</a> Forever <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2020?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2020</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/RCBTweets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RCBTweets</a><a href="https://t.co/9F25BZtjHD">pic.twitter.com/9F25BZtjHD</a></p> <p></p> (@MohanOffl_) <a href="https://twitter.com/MohanOffl_/status/1285958686389620737?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 22, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p><b><em>"We have had a discussion and we are looking at the September 19 to November 8 window for this edition of the league. We have informed the franchise about the same,"</em> </b> Patel told IANS. <p></p> <p></p>He also said that the India tour of Australia is also on. He said by then the Caribbean Premier League and the England-Australia series will also end, so the overseas players will be available. Adding further he said that the final matters will be discussed in a meeting next week. <p></p> <p></p><strong><em>"The GC will meet shortly but we have finalised the schedule. It will run from September 19 to November 8. We expect the government approval to come through. It is a full 51-day IPL,"</em></strong> Patel confirmed the development after PTI reported the dates on Thursday.