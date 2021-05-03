Royal Challengers Bangalore wished Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier a speedy recovery after the two players contracted the novel virus on Monday. Following the development in the KKR camp, the IPL 2021 match 30 was postponed to a later date as RCB showed reluctance to play with Kolkata. The gesture shown by the RCB outfit to wish a speedy recovery to both the KKR players once again highlights the beauty of IPL.

“Today’s match between KKR and RCB has been postponed by the BCCI as per IPL Safety Guidelines after Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive for COVID. We wish Varun and Sandeep a speedy recovery,” RCB said in a statement.

Official Announcement: Today’s match between KKR and RCB has been postponed by the BCCI as per IPL Safety Guidelines after Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive for COVID. We wish Varun and Sandeep a speedy recovery. 🙌🏻🙏🏻#PlayBold #IPL2021 #KKRvRCB pic.twitter.com/yctoffeW3C Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 3, 2021

It is a big setback for KKR as Chakravarthy is one of the key members of the bowling unit. The franchise has been underperforming thus far and is in the bottom half of the points table.

With the country reeling under the second wave of Covid-19, and players pulling out; it would now be interesting to see how BCCI handles this grave situation. Thus far, they have pulled it through somehow, but now things have gone from bad to worse as oppositions would be vary to play the KKR side.

The new date for the KKR vs RCB match is expected to be announced anytime today.