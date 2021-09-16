Virat Kohli Led With Aplomb: Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah Thank Indian Skipper For His Tremendous Leadership in T20Is

New Delhi: Team India skipper Virat Kohli shocked many with his announcement of stepping down as India’s T20I captain after the upcoming T20 World Cup. Kohli through his social media accounts shared that he has decided to step down from the position in wake of workload management. The Board of Control for Cricket in India President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah thanked Virat Kohli for his efforts as the T20I captain.

Ganguly said that Kohli has led Team India with aplomb and the decision has been made keeping in mind the future roadmap.

“Virat has been a true asset for Indian Cricket and has led with aplomb. He is one of the most successful captains in all the formats. The decision has been made keeping in mind the future roadmap. We thank Virat for his tremendous performance as the T20I Captain. We wish him all the best for the upcoming World Cup and beyond and hope that he continues to score plenty of runs for India,” Ganguly said in the statement released by BCCI.

In his social media post, Kohli revealed that he took the decision after speaking to secretary Jay Shah and President Ganguly along with all the selectors about the same.

The BCCI secretary also thanked Kohli for his contributions as the captain in the T20I format as Shah also revealed that he was in discussion with the captain regarding the leadership of the team for the last six months.

“We have a clear roadmap for Team India. Considering the workloads and ensuring that we have smooth transition, Mr Virat Kohli has decided to step down as T20I Captain after the upcoming World Cup. I have been in discussions with Virat and the leadership team for the last six months and the decision has been thought through. Virat will continue to contribute as a player and as a senior member of the side in shaping the future course of Indian cricket,” Shah stated.

Kohli will lead India in the T20 World Cup where the hosts will start their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan.