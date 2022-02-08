New Delhi: How did Virat Kohli make the transition from U-19 cricket to international circuit well, whereas Unmukt Chand could not – this is one question that still baffles plaudits and fans. Both hailing from Delhi, both U-19 World Cup-winning captains – but how did one make it so big and the other nowhere near.

Ex-India cricketer Nikhil Chopra, who has seen them in Delhi from close quarters during their growing up years, reckons Chand failed to prove he is better than the rest and that is what made all the difference.

“Virat Kohli played for Delhi after winning the U19 World Cup. He scored plenty of runs there as well. He was dropped from the Indian team after his initial selection but picked again after scoring in domestic cricket. In contrast, Unmukt Chand couldn’t translate his success from U19 to domestic cricket. He was an exceptional talent but could not fulfill his potential. To get selected for India, you need to prove that you are one above the rest,” Chopra said on Khelneeti podcast.