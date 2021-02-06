India captain Virat Kohli did not have a good day at Chennai on Saturday as he made two DRS blunders. The first miss was against Ben Stokes and the second one was against Joe Root. Kohli-led India had all their reviews with England having six wickets still in hand.

The first one was against Stokes who was trying to reverse sweep Ravichandran Ashwin off his line. He missed it and it hit him on his gloves, Kohli took the DRS and lost it.

The one in which Root was involved, the bowler was Shahbaz Nadeem on this occasion. Root missed it completely while trying to defend an overpitched ball. The replay showed that the ball was sailing over the stumps and Root had survived.

Here is the video:

While Root went on to score 218, breaking many records in the way – Stokes scored 82 off 118 balls. The two DRS misses proved costly as India could not take one later against Jos Buttler – which looked out.

Thanks to Root’s 218, England are in total command of the game.

Kohli has never been good when it comes to reviewing and has faced backlash on occasions in the past. Here is how netizens reacted to his blunders on Saturday:

Kohli and his track record with reviews! Oh! Anyways hindsight they say is 20-20 and players are too human not to use DRS as a kind of Hail Mary at times. Still….could have been Buttler. Could have been 530 odd all out! 😕#INDvsENG #ViratKohli #INDvENG Arnab (@simplyarnab) February 6, 2021

Kohli says the best way to use DRS is to hope that the Indian umpires have set the system to Sachin mode. #IndvEng Dennis Internal Matter (@DennisCricket_) February 6, 2021

Virat Kohli Should Take VRS & Not DRS. Voluntary Retirement Scheme.#INDvENG Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) February 6, 2021

At the time of filing the copy, England was 521 for six. Jos Buttler and Dominic Bess are in the middle.