It was heartbreak for young Rishabh Pant as he could not take Delhi Capitals over the line at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Pant took the game deep, but could not finish it as Bangalore beat Delhi by a run. Pant remained unbeaten on 58 off 48 balls. After the game, the bonhomie between the Indian players was unmissable. RCB skipper Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj – the man who bowled the crucial last over – walked up to Pant after the match and tried consoling him as he was feeling low after the result.

The moment is winning hearts:

With 6 needed off the final ball, Pant hits a boundary but Delhi Capitals fall short by a whisker. Siraj does well under pressure. Hetmyer and Pant are distraught.

“Obviously feeling disappointed, especially when you are on the losing side. They got 10-15 runs extra on this wicket. Hetty (Hetmyer) played a brilliant inning, because of him we got close to the target. In the last over, we were thinking whoever gets the ball has to finish the job for the team. That’s what we were planning, in the end we were one run short,” Pant said after his heroics went in vain.

With the win, RCB once again goes top of the points table. They are looking good to make it to the playoffs. The Capitals would like to take heart from this match and look to get back to winning ways in their next clash. The 2020 finalists are surely a team to reckon with this year, despite the absence of their regular captain Shreayas Iyer.