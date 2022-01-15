New Delhi: Indian talismanic batter Virat Kohli, on Saturday, decided to give up test captaincy through a shocking post on social media. Indian cricket fans around the world were agonized to see Kohli giving up his test captaincy. Many on the social media, compared his resignation to the one MS Dhoni gave in the middle of Australia series in 2014.

The moment Kohli resigned as test captain, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was trending with MS Dhoni. All these players took the Indian captaincy in tough times. Ganguly is known as the daredevil captain who brought back Indian cricket from shambles of fixing scandals. Dhoni took on the captaincy after India were knocked out by Bangladesh in 2007 Cricket World Cup. Ever wondered who was a better test captain among the three?

Virat Kohli captained India in 68 tests in which he has won 40 tests, lost 17 and drew 11. His win percentage is 58.82. Dhoni captained India in 60 tests in which he has won 28, lost 18 and drew 15. His win percentage is 45. Ganguly captained India in 49 tests in which he has won 21, lost 13 and drew 15. His win percentage is 42.85.

As far as numbers are concerned, it is safe to say that Kohli has been the India’s best test captain ever. His records speaks for itself. There is one more fact that adds a feather to his cap. His international wins in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries is a testimony to how good he was as a test skipper. Ganguly once said – “Everybody wins at home. The real test begins overseas.”

Kohli’s legacy as captain will not be overshadowed because of no ICC trophies . He has achieved a lot in test cricket as captain and it will be a daunting task for players who will captain India in the future to equal his record.

India are set to play South Africa in the ODI series starting 19th January. Kohli has already been already relieved of ODI captaincy in November which garnered criticism and applause alike.