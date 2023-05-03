Advertisement

Virat Kohli, Naveen Ul Haq Fight: Shahid Afridi Blames Kohli For Heated Argument

Virat Kohli, Naveen Ul Haq Fight: Shahid Afridi Blames Kohli For Heated Argument

Shahid Afridi backed Naveen ul Haq and said that the Afghan pacer doesn't react unless someone pokes at him, blaming Virat Kohli for the fight during LSG vs RCB match.

Updated: May 3, 2023 7:04 PM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin

Lucknow: Virat Kohli and Afgan pacer Naveen ul Haq got into an altercation during LSG vs RCB match at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Tempered flared between the two teams as LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir also got involved in a heated exchange with Naveen Ul Haq. The Afghan pacer has had a history of on-field fights, with him being involved with altercations previously with Shahid Afridi and Thisara Perera in Lanka Premier League.

Meanwhile, Shahid Afridi has reacted to the Virat Kohli-Naveen ul Haq saga, putting his weight behind Naveen ul Haq and saying that the Afghan pacer only reacts if someone pokes him. "Naveen only reacts when someone bugs him unnecessarily. I have seen him bowling often, he gets hammered as well, but he never tried to pick up fights with anyone. I can't recall if I have ever seen him this much aggressive", Afridi said as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi further said that fast bowlers have a natural trait of being aggressive. "Every team has a certain ratio of aggressive players, we do too, and it's normal. It happens. Fast bowlers are innately like that", he further added.

Naveen Ul Haq Refuses To talk With Virat Kohli

After the match, KL Rahul tried to mend things between the Afghan pacer and Virat Kohli but Naveen walked away without talking to Virat Kohli. Later, he posted a cryptic Instagram and wrote, "You get what you deserve. That's how it should be and that's how it goes."

Naveen also told his teammates that he is not going to take abuse from anyone, even if it is Virat Kohli. "I have come here to play in the IPL, not to take abuse from anyone," Naveen told one of his teammates as quoted by IndianExpress.

Also Read

More News ›
Virat Kohli, Naveen Ul Haq Fight: Shahid Afridi Blames Kohli For Heated Argument
Live LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Lucknow Weather Report: Dark Clouds, Heavy Rain; Chances Of Play Look Grim
In Pics: Five Times Virat Kohli Counterblowed Opponents With Style With Style
In Pics: Five Times Virat Kohli Counterblowed Opponents With Style With Style
LSG vs CSK: Pocket Dynamo Ayush Badoni Boost Lucknow Hopes With Fiery Fifty
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Updates: PAK vs NZ 3rd ODI match Live cricket score at National Stadium, Karachi

Live Score-Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and Up...

Live Score-Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Live Cricket Score and Updates: LSG vs CSK 46 match Live cricket score at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Live Score-Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Live ...

Live LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Lucknow Weather Report: Dark Clouds, Heavy Rain; Chances Of Play Look Grim

Live LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Lucknow Weather Report: Dark Clouds...

BRE vs JIB Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 48: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 5:00 PM IST

BRE vs JIB Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 48: Capta...

In Pics: Five Times Virat Kohli Counterblowed Opponents With Style With Style

In Pics: Five Times Virat Kohli Counterblowed Opponents With...

Advertisement