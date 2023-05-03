Virat Kohli, Naveen Ul Haq Fight: Shahid Afridi Blames Kohli For Heated Argument

Lucknow: Virat Kohli and Afgan pacer Naveen ul Haq got into an altercation during LSG vs RCB match at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Tempered flared between the two teams as LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir also got involved in a heated exchange with Naveen Ul Haq. The Afghan pacer has had a history of on-field fights, with him being involved with altercations previously with Shahid Afridi and Thisara Perera in Lanka Premier League.

Meanwhile, Shahid Afridi has reacted to the Virat Kohli-Naveen ul Haq saga, putting his weight behind Naveen ul Haq and saying that the Afghan pacer only reacts if someone pokes him. "Naveen only reacts when someone bugs him unnecessarily. I have seen him bowling often, he gets hammered as well, but he never tried to pick up fights with anyone. I can't recall if I have ever seen him this much aggressive", Afridi said as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.