Mumbai: With Virat Kohli’s press conference on Wednesday having hogged all the limelight ahead of the team’s departure for South Africa, ex-Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria reckons this would be his ‘last chance’ at proving himself as captain.

After losing the ODI captaincy in an unceremonious manner, the belief is that Kohli would be excessively keen to prove himself in the longer format as a leader.

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaneria listed out reasons why this could be Kohli’s last chance. It will be a big test for Kohli because this could be his last chance as captain to win a series in South Africa. Kaneria reckons Kohli has a lot to prove to the BCCI, who sacked him as the ODI skipper.

“For Virat Kohli, it’s a very big tour because India’s never won a [Test] series in South Africa. They’ve won in England and Australia but this time in South Africa, it will be Virat Kohli’s last chance as captain (to win a series in SA). He has got to score runs with the bat, he has got to make his team win, and he has to prove himself on the tour especially after the way the BCCI kicked him out (of the ODI captaincy),” said Kaneria, who bagged 261 wickets in 61 Tests.

The Indian side will play three-match Test series starting December 26 in Centurion. The second and third Test will be played in Johannesburg and Cape Town from January 03 and January 11 respectively.

The three-match Test series will be followed by a three-match ODI series starting January 19.