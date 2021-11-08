<strong>Dubai:</strong> Virat Kohli's India were clinical as they ended their campaign on a high hammering Namibia by nine wickets and 28 balls to spare on Monday during their Super 12 game in Dubai. After the win, a 'relieved' Kohli thanked everyone for being around the team and admitted that it was an honour leading the side. <p></p> <p></p>"Relief firstly (on leaving T20I captaincy). It's been a honor but things need to be kept at the right perspective. I felt this was the right time to manage my workload. It's been six or seven years of heavy workload and there is a lot of pressure. The guys have been fantastic, I know we haven't got the results here but we have played some really good cricket. A big thank you to all those guys (Ravi Shastri and his support staff). They have done a great job over the years, creating such a wonderful environment for the players." Kohli at the post-match presentation. <p></p> <p></p>Despite knowing they are out of the semi-final race, Kohli's India was absolutely professional against an inexperienced Namibia. Right from the toss - which Kohli won - things went in favour of India. The spin duo of India - Ravindra Jadeja and Ravi Ashwin - were the stars of the night as they picked up three wickets apiece to restrict Namibia to 132 for eight in their stipulated 20 overs. <p></p> <p></p>Chasing 133 to win their last Super 12 game, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul got off to a blazing start - as they did against Afghanistan and Scotland. Rohit and Rahul took on the Namibian bowlers knowing well that the pitch was a good one to play shots on. <p></p> <p></p>During the chase, Rohit joined Virat Kohli and Martin Guptill as he brought up 3000 T20 runs during the match. After getting India off to a good start, Rohit perished for 56 off 37 balls while trying to hit a six. Rahul brought up his third fifty of the tournament as he remained unbeaten on 54* off 36 balls, while Suryakumar Yadav remained not out on 25* off 19 balls. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;