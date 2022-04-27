<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Former India captain <strong>Virat Kohli</strong>, currently playing for <strong>Royal Challengers Bangalore</strong> in the <strong>Indian Premier League</strong> has been terribly out of sorts with the bat in hand and with the <strong>T20 World Cup</strong> scheduled to be held later this year in the month of October, his spot in the side is no longer taken for granted. A<strong> top BCCI official confirmed</strong> that his current form is a major concern for the selectors, who are hopeful that the top Indian batter gets back to form sooner than later. <p></p> <p></p>"He is a great servant of Indian cricket. But his form from some time now is a huge concern now for the national selectors and BCCI," a top BCCI official told <em>InsideSport.IN.</em> <p></p> <p></p>"See we don't intervene in the selection matters. Selectors have to take a call on Virat and others. We can't give our judgement to them. Obviously, they are concerned about what is happening to him," he further added. <p></p> <p></p>The Chairman of the National Selection committee Chetan Sharma, however, declined to comment on that matter. <p></p> <p></p>"I don't want to speak about it," said Sharma when being asked about Virat Kohli's future in the T20 set-up for India, according to <em>InsideSport.IN</em>. <p></p> <p></p>With scores of <strong>41* (PBKS) 12 vs KKR, 5 vs RR, 48 vs MI, 1 vs CSK, 12 vs DC, 0 vs LSG, O vs SRH and 9 vs RR</strong> in the last match, Kohli has scored 128 runs and has a strike rate of less than 120 in IPL 2022. He has so far hit only <strong>11 fours and 2 sixes</strong> this season, making it one of the worst seasons he has ever had. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;