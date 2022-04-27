New Delhi: Former India captain Virat Kohli, currently playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League has been terribly out of sorts with the bat in hand and with the T20 World Cup scheduled to be held later this year in the month of October, his spot in the side is no longer taken for granted. A top BCCI official confirmed that his current form is a major concern for the selectors, who are hopeful that the top Indian batter gets back to form sooner than later.

“He is a great servant of Indian cricket. But his form from some time now is a huge concern now for the national selectors and BCCI,” a top BCCI official told InsideSport.IN.

“See we don’t intervene in the selection matters. Selectors have to take a call on Virat and others. We can’t give our judgement to them. Obviously, they are concerned about what is happening to him,” he further added.

The Chairman of the National Selection committee Chetan Sharma, however, declined to comment on that matter.

“I don’t want to speak about it,” said Sharma when being asked about Virat Kohli’s future in the T20 set-up for India, according to InsideSport.IN.

With scores of 41* (PBKS) 12 vs KKR, 5 vs RR, 48 vs MI, 1 vs CSK, 12 vs DC, 0 vs LSG, O vs SRH and 9 vs RR in the last match, Kohli has scored 128 runs and has a strike rate of less than 120 in IPL 2022. He has so far hit only 11 fours and 2 sixes this season, making it one of the worst seasons he has ever had.