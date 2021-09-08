New Delhi: England pacer Mark Wood heaped huge praise on the Indian batting line-up and rate it as world-class. India have been playing dominating cricket in the ongoing Test series against England and are 2-1 up with one match left to play.

Wood missed the third and fourth Test against India after sustaining a shoulder injury at Lord’s. Meanwhile, he is available for the selection in the fifth Test at Old Trafford.

Wood hails Team India opener Rohit Sharma and said he is tough to bowl at any condition.

I think it’s (India) a world class batting line up. You go throughout the whole line-up and you think, well he is a great player, he is a good player. Rohit Sharma is being brilliant, he is tough to bowl at in any conditions,” Wood said at a virtual con-call.

Rohit has been in terrific form in the ongoing series as he scored his maiden Test century outside Asia during the fourth Test.

Meanwhile, Wood said he has also been impressed with Rohit’s opening partner KL Rahul who has made some valuable contributions at the top in the series so far.

“KL Rahul, I have been really impressed with him, he has left the bowl really well early on and played really solitary and when he gets in, he has played quite beautifully. The openers are two big wickets for us,” said Wood.

The 31-year-old speedster, who has 64 wickets from 21 Tests, said England have plans and back-up plans for each opposition batsman including Virat Kohli who he considered as one of the toughest to bowl to in any format.

“Then you have got (Cheteshwar) Pujara, (Virat) Kohli, I mean Kohli is one of the toughest players that I have bowled at in any format, so it is world class line-up, but if you don’t believe in yourself, if you don’t believe you can get them out then there is no point in playing.

“So, we believe in ourself as a group, we have plans for each batsman, we have back-up plans, sometimes it works, sometimes they don’t. But when you have such a good sort of batting line up to come up against, you have to be right on the money, otherwise, they punish you,” said Wood.