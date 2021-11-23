Mumbai: Virat Kohli is back at training ahead to get ready for the second Test versus New Zealand. Kohli, who is on a break after the T20 World Cup debacle, would be back to lead the side in the final Test at Wankhede Stadium. On Tuesday, Kohli shared a couple of images on his social handles and that is winning the internet. He gave fans a glimpse of the pet lover in him. Kohli was pampering a cat on his lap after practice at the Cricket Club of India (CCI).

Kohli captioned the pictures as: “A quick hello from a cool cat at practice.”

Recently, Kohli has faced heavy backlash after India’s early exit from the T20 World Cup. Before the marquee tournament itself, Kohli had announced that he would no longer lead India in T20Is. Fans would be eager for Kohli’s comeback as he is a big star in India.

Currently, India is hosting New Zealand at home. The new-look Rohit Sharma-led India blanked New Zealand at home 3-0.

The first Test starts on Thursday and India would start favourites despite their loss against the same opposition in the World Test Championship final.