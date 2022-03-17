New Delhi: Virat Kohli has arguably been one of the pillars of Indian cricket and the aggressive cricketer has grown over the years as a destructive player. He is a true icon of the game and his record speaks for himself. Like any other player he has started from the bottom and then went onto become one of the greatest players in the world. But ever wondered who is his favorite cricketer ? Usual names of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid may pop up as they have been an inspiration to many younger generations. But actually his favorite is not from India but from South Africa.

ICC posted a video which is a compilation of old promos of former cricketers of the 2008 U-19 Cricket World Cup which India won defeating South Africa in the final. Kohli was the captain of the team which included the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Shreevats Goswami and Pradeep Sangwan.

“Virat Kohli, captain, right-handed middle-order batsman, right-arm quick bowler and my favorite cricketer is Herschelle Gibbs,” a 19-year old Kohli said in the promo.

Remember how your favourite superstars looked like as teenagers? 👦 Presenting the 2008 U19 @cricketworldcup introductions 📽️ Which one’s your favourite? 😄 pic.twitter.com/Sk4wnu4BNs ICC (@ICC) November 4, 2020

After that he broke into the Indian senior team, won the 2011 ODI World Cup as well as the 2013 Champions Trophy. He amassed a total of 12,311 ODI runs, 8,043 Test runs and 3,296 runs in T20I cricket. He recently featured in his 100th Test match and has a total of whooping 70 international hundreds to his name.