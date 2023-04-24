Virat Kohli Plays Badminton With Anushka Sharma - Photo Goes Viral

New Delhi: Virat Kohli tends to stay in the headlines whether he is on the field or spending time with his wife and actress Anushka Sharma outside the cricket ground. The power couple is the talk of the town, whenever they are doing stuff together. They have once again taken over the internet after their picture from a recent event went viral on social media.

The star batter was seen playing badminton with his wife during the event and their pictures have taken over social media. Fans are loving it and are spreading the photos at a rapid pace. The couple even took selfies with fans.