Virat Kohli Plays Badminton With Anushka Sharma - Photo Goes Viral

Virat Kohli was seen playing badminton with his wife Anushka Sharma during an event and their pictures have taken over social media

Updated: April 24, 2023 7:15 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: Virat Kohli tends to stay in the headlines whether he is on the field or spending time with his wife and actress Anushka Sharma outside the cricket ground. The power couple is the talk of the town, whenever they are doing stuff together. They have once again taken over the internet after their picture from a recent event went viral on social media.

The star batter was seen playing badminton with his wife during the event and their pictures have taken over social media. Fans are loving it and are spreading the photos at a rapid pace. The couple even took selfies with fans.

Virat-Anushka's Dance Reel

Earlier today, Anushka Sharma set social media on fire after posting a dance reel with her husband and star cricketer Virat Kohli. The video is going viral on the internet as well and fans are loving their incredible dance moves.

Virat Kohli is back at leading RCB as a result of Faf du Plessis' injury. Kohli led RCB against Punjab Rulers and Rajasthan Royals and even led them to dominant victories in both matches. The stand-in RCB captain has affirmed that he will be leading Bangalore for a couple of additional games in IPL 2023, till Faf du Plessis recuperate to take the field. Faf is as of now playing as an impact player. After the IPL 2021 season, Faf du Plessis replaced Virat Kohli as the skipper of the fan-favorite franchise.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their next assignment at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

