Virat Kohli Posts Cute Picture With Daughter Vamika On Her Second Birthday

New Delhi: Virat Kohli posted a beautiful picture with his daughter Vamika on her second birthday. He wrote a caption on the photo stating “My heartbeat is 2” along with a red heart emoji. Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma shared a picture on her Instagram too with the caption “Two years ago my heart grew wide open.”

Both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been quite vocal about keeping their child away from the media’s limelight. This could also be the reason that the picture shared by both stars didn’t show the face of their little girl. Their decision to keep their child away from social media glamour is personal and should be respected by everyone.

Virat Kohli smashed his 45th ODI century at the Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati on Tuesday and helped Team India put on a huge total of 373 runs in the first innings. The Men in Blue then restricted the Lankan Lions to 306 and won the match by 67 runs.

The modern-day great even equaled the ‘God of Cricket’ Sachin Tendulkar’s record of hitting 20 centuries in a single nation, the joint-most by any batter. Virat Kohli ended his ODI century drought during the series in Bangladesh during the Chattogram ODI.

He would now be back in action in the second ODI that would be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Thursday. He would try to continue his form and score another great knock in the remaining matches. Virat’s form is extremely crucial for Team India considering the 50-over World Cup later this year.