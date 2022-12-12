Virat Kohli Posts Heartfelt Note For Cristiano Ronaldo After CR7’s Emotional Instagram Post

Mumbai: The FIFA World Cup 2022 was not a great tournament for the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo as Portugal crashed out of the event following a loss to Morocco in the quarterfinal. Ronaldo had a poor tournament and was even benched for a few games, including a quarterfinal by manager Fernando Santos, Speculations are high that this is the final time fans see the legendary CR7 playing for Portugal. Meanwhile, after Portugal’s World Cup exit, Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram and posted a long note.

‘Winning a World Cup for Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career. Fortunately I won many titles of international dimension, including Portugal, but putting our country’s name on the highest foot in the World was my biggest dream.

I fought for it . I fought hard for this dream. In the 5 appearances I scored in World Cups over 16 years, always by the side of great players and supported by millions of Portuguese, I gave my all. Leave it all out on the field. I never turned my face to the fight and I never gave up on that dream.

sadly yesterday the dream ended It’s not worth reacting to heat. I just want you all to know that much has been said, much has been written, much has been speculated, but my dedication to Portugal hasn’t changed for a moment. I was always one fighting for the objective of all and I would never turn my back on my colleagues and my country.

Not much more to say for now. Thank you Portugal. Thank you Qatar The dream was nice while it lasted Now, it’s hoping that the weather will be good advisor and allow each one to draw their own conclusions’, Cristiano wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, India stalwart Virat Kohli, who is an avid football fan has now extended his support to Cristiano Ronaldo. Kohli took to Instagram and hailed Ronaldo as one of the best.

“No trophy or any title can take anything away from what you’ve done in this sport and for sports fans around the world. No title can explain the impact you’ve had on people and what I and so many around the world feel when we watch you play. That’s a gift from god. A real blessing to a man who plays his heart out every single time and is the epitome of hard work and dedication and a true inspiration for any sportsperson. You are for me the greatest of all time,” Kohli wrote on Instagram.