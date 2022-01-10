Virat Kohli Press Conference LIVE Updates

And finally, after avoiding the media at Centurion and Johannesburg, India’s regular Test captain Virat Kohli would finally address the media on the eve of the third and final Test at Newlands, Cape Town.

So, what are the things Kohli could be asked at the presser today?

He could well be asked the state the reason for his absence from the pre-match pressers. He was not there for the one at Centurion and Johannesburg. They were attended by coach Rahul Dravid.

Without a doubt, he would be asked about Mohammed Siraj’s fitness. The pacer pulled his hamstring at the Wanderers. If Siraj is not available, who replaces him would be something the press would be curious to know.

Ajinkya Rahane or Hanuma Vihari – who would Kohli replace in the XI? This would be another question on the minds of the reporters. A TOI report suggests that Vihari would make way for Kohli.

After their heroics in Australia and England, Team India would like to script history in South Africa. The Indian team has the opportunity to win their maiden Test series on SA soil.

What does not work in India’s favour is the fact that they have never won a Test at the Newlands, Cape Town.